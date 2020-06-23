Kwara youth group moves to end rape, gender violence

A group, Kwara South Youth Stakeholders (KWSYS) has pledged to join others in putting an end to rape and other gender-based violence in the country.

According to the group, victims of rape have been subjected to both short and long term psychological trauma, mental health and reduce social confidence.

In a statement issued by the newly elected chairman of the group, Prince Madandola Olalekan Bashir and signed by the secretary, Hon. Gbenga Bakinde, the group described the trend as disturbing.

He said, “Our group, the Kwara South Youth Stakeholder, a youth focused/based and community development association frowns at the spate of rape cases in the society.

“In view of this, I admonish youth to eschew such acts in their interest and in the interest of the nation as the deadly act has portrayed Nigeria in bad light before the committee of nations.

“Although rape victims commonly report injuries and issues with their reproductive health after the sexual assault, rape doesn’t always involve physical force,” he said.

The statement reads further: “The rape menace has assumed a worrying dimension and several efforts to end it are proving difficult and as a group. KWSYS has planned a series of intervention initiatives aimed at re-orientating the youth, one of such is the proposed Kwara South Youth Peace and Security and Summit.

“We hereby call on women and females in Kwara South to be vigilant and step up of sex education in schools so that the people can be better informed,” the statement added.

The organisation, therefore, enjoined government against incessant cases of rape in the society, saying Nigeria should join her voice with that of the entire world to say no to rape.