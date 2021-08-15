Kwara’s Kidnap victim dies after payment of N4 milion ransom



An engineer, David Alabi, kidnapped alongside six others nine days ago at Eleyin village, near Omu -Aran in Irepodun local government area of Kwara state is dead.

The family of Alabi had paid N4m ransom to secure his release from his abductors last Thursday.



Alabi died shortly after his release from the jungle where they were kept for days and subjected to tortures.

It was gathered that the deceased trecked not less than 11 kilometers to the main road at Oko, near Omu -Aran where he was said to have become totally exhausted and fell on the ground.



A close associate of the deceased said Alabi who was diabetic could not access his drugs in captivity and was still subjected to beatings and torture to make him tell his relations to bring N30 million ransome earlier requested by his abductors.



Blueprint recalls that Alabi and six others including a woman police in a Toyota Sienna were returning from a ceremony before they ran into the kidnappers at Eleyin village, near Omu – Aran.

Police authorities are yet to confirm the latest development.