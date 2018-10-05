Kwese Final 8: Teams take a rest, visit Children’s Home in Kano today

After three days of basketball action, players and officials participating in the Kwese Premier League Finals in Kano will take a rest today to visit less privileged children at the Nasarawa Children’s Home in Kano.

According to the coordinate of the League Management Board, Mr Bello Ajibarede, the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF delegation to the Children’s Home will be led by the vice president, Olumide Oyedeji.

The delegation will use the opportunity of the visit to play with the children, talk to and mentor them as well as donate some items to them.

“Last year we invited them to be part of the final of the competition and they came in full force.

This year we are going to invite again to make them feel they are part of the society”, Mr Bello said.

The Outreach programne which started five years ago is part of the NBBF’s Community Relations Service to reach out to the less privileged in the society.

Meanwhile in some of the games played Thursday, Savannah Conference champions, Gombe Bulls of Gombe beat neighbours Bauchi Nets, 66-64 while Group B leaders Hoops & Read made it three out of three when they beat city mates, Customs 101-67, to become the first team to hit the centenary