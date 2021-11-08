Kyari has transformed NNPC – PPRAC

Group Managing Director of NNPC Ltd, Mallam Mele Kyari has received commendation for transforming the fortunes of the Corporation from a position of loss-making into a profit- making venture.

The Public Policy Research & Analysis Centre (PPRAC) gave this commendation while conferring its “2020 Zik Prize for Public Service Leadership’’ on the GMD, at the Eko Hotel, Lagos, at the weekend.

At a well-attended event also witnessed by the Emir of Kano, Alh. Aminu Ado Bayero; Emir of Lafia, Justice Sidi Bage (rtd) and several other dignitaries, Kyari received the latest recognition from the Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu.

Speaking on behalf of the Centre, Chief Mac Wabara said Mallam Kyari was recognized following his distinguished leadership role and sterling achievements in the NNPC, which are all evident through the various reforms he instituted at the Corporation through transparency and accountability.

He said: “Mele Kyari continues to seamlessly transform the operations of NNPC, including deepening domestic gas utilization, rehabilitation of the nation’s refineries and public disclosure of NNPC accounts, the first in NNPC’s 44 years of existence.”

He added that Kyari’s greatest achievement, no doubt, was turning around the fortunes of the NNPC, from a loss of position, into a profit-making entity.

“Under Kyari’s watch at the NNPC, the company declared a profit after tax of N287bn in 2020 after losses were reduced from N803bn in 2018 to N1.7bn in 2019. This is unprecedented in the history of the NNPC,” Wabara stated.

Responding, Mallam Kyari said in the last two years, the NNPC has automated its processes and systems; reduced its costs of operations and focused on delivering value to Nigerians, in line with his Management vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE).