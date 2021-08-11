Kyari’s probe: CSO faults smear campaign against DIG Egbunike

National Coordinator of Competent Governance for Accountability and Civic Trust (CGACT), Amb Adebayo Omoba, has berated alleged smear campaign against the head of the Abba Kyari probe panel and Deputy Inspector General of Police, (DIG) Joseph Egbunike, on an alleged N1billion project for a fake police camp.

Reacting to the alleged blackmail against the senior police officer from an online publication, Sahara Reporters in a press conference in Abuja, Omoba condemned calculated attempt to defaming an officer and “reputable gentle man with impeccable character on the altar of flimflam report on their unfounded allegations.”

According to him, “Based on our findings, the allegations on the DIG who was at the time the CP Budget and Finance, that he joined others to approve the sum of N1billion for the police camp projects in his former role as commissioner in charge of Budget and Finance at the police headquarters and held meetings with contractors to siphon money is a baseless and smear campaign against his personality traits in the force.

“We all know the procedures in awarding and approving government contracts, be it local state or federal, all contracts have to go through government bureaucracy, which means contracts have to be verified from one office to another for accountability and proper scrutiny.

“It is apparent that FIJ and its cohort, Sahara Reporters, was totally misleading and geared towards defaming the said officer owing to the fact that the DIG happens to be the head of the Abba Kyari probe panel, having served as the CP Budget and Finance in 2018 before his promotion to DIG in charge of the Finance and Administration Department of the Nigeria police.

“To this end, Sahara Reporters and FIJ have exposed their unprofessionalism by providing themselves as dump site for junk journalism. A platform that is meant to be a societal watchdog is entrenching itself as an agent of propaganda, fake news and controversies.

“We therefore advise that their reportage should double-check its sources of information thereby carrying out a critical investigation of its news.”