La Liga clubs want Omeruo on loan Several

Spanish La Liga clubs are in hot pursuit to sign Super Eagles defender Kenneth Omeruo following the relegation of Leganes to Spanish Segunda division. Leganes sources said they are also interested in getting top earner Omeruo off their wage bill as they begin life in the Spanish Segunda division.

Omeruo joined Leganes permanently last summer for a fee of five million euros, making him the second most expensive signing in Leganes history. But the former Chelsea defender believes going down with Leganes could have an adverse effect on his position in the national team.

Leganes may find it difficult to recoup their investment in the Nigerian considering that he is now valued at 2.4 million euros by transfer market experts. Since his La Liga debut, Omeruo has one goal to his name and was in action for 4,312 minutes – across 51 matches, forty-nine of which he started. The former Chelsea defender is also keen to stay put in Spain because of his young family amid interests from top clubs in Turkey as well. The central defender has played on loan in the Turkish Super Lig for Kasimpasa and Alanyaspor.