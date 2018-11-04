La liga: Real end winless run as new Coach equals record

Santi Solari has made a positive start to his tenure as Real Madrid’s caretaker coach, claiming victories over Melilla and Real Valladolid without conceding a goal.

Two wins, two clean sheets for first time since 50s.

And according to the football statistics specialist Mister Chip, the Argentine is the first Madrid boss to come away from his opening pair of games in charge with two wins and two clean sheets for 61 years.

The last man to do so was Solari’s countryman Luis Carniglia back in 1957.

Although it is true that Madrid’s midweek Copa del Rey win came against third-tier opposition, Los Blancos have taken a step in the right direction from the final games of Julen Lopetegui’s troubled reign.

Saturday’s clash with Valladolid may have featured familiar failings such as poor defensive positioning and a lack of tracking-back from the side’s frontmen – but it nonetheless brought their first LaLiga win since September

