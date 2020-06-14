La Liga to take action on Messi pitch- invader

La Liga says it will take legal action after a pitch-invader breached security to get a selfie with Barcelona’s Lionel Messi at a behind-closed-doors game.

The fan, wearing an Argentina shirt with Messi’s name and number, appeared on the pitch early in the second half of Saturday’s 4-0 win away to Mallorca.

He managed to pose for a picture within a couple of metres of Messi before being grabbed by security staff.

La Liga said it considers the “to represent a criminal act”.

In a statement the Spanish league said it made clear its “total condemnation” of the .

“This type of conduct puts the health of others at risk and risks damaging the integrity of the competition,” it added.

The fan claims he scaled a two-metre high fence to gain access to Mallorca’s stadium.

“I had planned this ever since I knew the match was happening. I wanted a photo with Messi and to meet him because he’s my idol,” the French Mallorca resident told radio station Cadena Cope.

