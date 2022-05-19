LAAC conference gears up as chairman, industry CEOs affirms commitment

The 26th annual conference of the League of Airport and Aviation Correspondents (LAAC) slated for July 28th, 2022 has received the commitment of Chief Executive Officers of government agencies and companies in the aviation sector with the Chief Executive of Finchglow Travels, Mr. Bernard Bankole as chairman.

The event, with about 300 participants, has as its theme, ‘Sunset Airports: Economic & Safety Implications.’

A statement signed by the Secretary, Planning Committee, Albinus Chiedu disclosed that other major industry stakeholders and players within and outside Nigeria have also confirmed their participation at the conference that will be held both virtually and physically.

Bernard commended LAAC for its consistency at mirroring and shaping the travel industry in Nigeria through its objective and unbiased reporting.

He further explained that he accepted to chair the 26th edition of the conference because of his belief in the growth of the Nigerian aviation industry, stressing that the theme for the conference was timely and germane, especially at this time where operators are faced with myriads of challenges.

“The first time I attended the LAAC event, I was impressed by the high-level discussions by panelists, stakeholders and participants. I am therefore humbled to receive the honour of being the Chairman of the 26th LAAC Conference and Awards. I believe that LAAC’s contribution to the aviation industry is worthy of recognition by all.

“At Finchglow Holdings, we thrive on a culture of professionalism and excellence. These virtues are not alien to members of this esteemed association. I believe previous LAAC events have gone a long way in shaping the Nigerian aviation industry, hence, I am delighted to collaborate with the league.”

