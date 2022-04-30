Labaran Magaji’s passion for performance

For our country Nigeria, times are changing even as our entire polity is on the verge ofa dawn. For President Muhammadu Buhari's change mantra, government business and politics are not quite as usual. Creating the desirable new national order calls for experience, sacrifice and determination. In these times, it is all about what we can do for Nigeria and not so much what the nation can do for us.

One man who stands true to the challenge of this new dawn is Barrister Labaran Shuaibu Magaji, The Mattwallen Toto, Dan Darman Yakanaja Uke, and a Federal Prosecutor in the Federal Ministry of Justice, Labaran Magaji has shown an increased obligation to his people and dedication to his legal duties. His ambition and zeal to take the judiciary to greater heights of a sustainable course of improvement are quite remarkable and attention grabbing.

Magaji is a man with a larger than life image. He is a man who has been everywhere and into everything but never puts a foot wrong. I once read a piece which described him as a man of destiny. This is not far from the truth. What else could have moulded his personality, energy and resilience for the roles he would play in our society? There are few Nigerians who are like him, but among these few, Magaji stands out like a colossus because of his calculated calmness and uncanny humility amidst the graces and grandeur of his life.

Whenever Labaran Magaji would have his say on any issue, they are usually burning, correct, true, and just. Words of an altruist who would rather society is progressive and better for the mass of the people whose responsibilities destiny has placed on him. Indeed, reflecting on Magaji's achievements both in his private and public life, the essence of the adage, "deep rivers flow with silent majesty, shallow brooks make the most noise' becomes succinct.

Barrister Magaji is, unarguably, a gentleman par excellence and a distinguished senator to be insha Allah. His sterling performance in his career, admirable self-carriage and effective presence in the Federal Ministry of Justice earned him many prestigious national and international awards and accolades, and several leadership distinction awards conferred on him by many groups and bodies.

He bagged the Most Outstanding State Counsel award, Hope of the Masses and Life Time achievements award from Nasarawa State University Student Union Parliament for his constructive and pre-eminently positive gesture towards humanity. Magaji is a champion for liberal ideals from his antecedents - federal prosecutor of repute marked by impressive membership of numerous important committee. Hr is legally prolific, purposeful, mature and focused on the general good in his debate court.

Labaran Shuaibu Magaji is intelligent, articulate and accessible to reason even in the face of sanity-threatening discourse on the legal field. At a time when ability to shout and usage of high falutine language seems to be the hallmarks of lawyers, Magaji would keep a bemused countenance while making his points in an articulate yet economically eloquent manner, standing by his principles and altruistic spirit, he produces a calming influence in court . His loyalty and sync with the intents and ideals of the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Àbubakar Malami, and moderating effects of his centrist opinion provide a stability as never before experienced in the ministry.

Magaji is a consummate lawyer and an accomplished leader admired and respected by all in his constituency and beyond for his live-changing values and passion for performance.

However, an keen observer is wont to see Magaji as a high-potential personality who will never linger in the lowlands of complacency and partial fulfilment. For, indeed, residents of Nasarawa West, Nasarawa state have a high potential personality in a world of possibilities waiting to find vent and be channelled towards some great good for iNasarawa state and for the nation. So, Barrister Labaran Magaji Shuaibu, stay gold

Wada writes from New Nyanya, Karu local government area of Nasarawa state, via 08035937424

