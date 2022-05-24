Labour demands social protection, sustainable jobs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has demanded that stakeholders in the International Labour Organisation (ILO) Just Transition for Nigeria and Nigeria Green Jobs Project, embrace the importance of a participatory and representative process of social dialogue involving all social partners to promote high employment rates, and adequate social protection.

NLC General Secretary, Comrade Emma Ogboaja, who said this at the formal inauguration of the Just Transition and Green Jobs Project in Abuja Monday, listed the demands said: “That the Nigerian Just Transition and Green Jobs Project must be built on Social Dialogue.

“The Nigerian Just Transition and Green Jobs Project must pay attention to Social Protection. As a developing country that is highly vulnerable to the impacts of climate change and that is also struggling with social dislocations such as high unemployment and crime rates, it is important to broaden the social security net to ensure that the shift from a fossil fuel-based economy to a green economy does not exacerbate our scourge of destitution.

“The Just Transition and Green Jobs Project should make the creation of sustainable jobs the epicentre of its policy drive. The quest is simple – for every job lost to fossil fuel, we should aim at replacing such jobs with at least four green jobs. This way we will help the ordinary Nigerian take ownership of this Project.

“We demand that our government should invest in research and innovation. This will help scale existing green technologies and develop new ones. Developed countries should also be ready to share knowledge, experience, and expertise on green technology.

“Finally, at the heart of our concern as Organized Labour is that workers are trained, skilled and re-skilled to migrate from fossil fuel and emission laden employment to cleaner and greener ones.”

The NLC GS further added: “We seek the support of the Nigerian government, employers and international development organizations in the ongoing drive by the Nigeria Labour Congress to sensitize workers on the need to embrace the Just Transition and Green Jobs initiatives.

“To stress that Just Transition of the workforce and the creation of decent work and quality jobs are crucial to ensure an effective and inclusive transition to low greenhouse gas emission and climate-resilient development and to enhance the public support for achieving the long term goals of the Paris Agreement.”

