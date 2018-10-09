Labour disrupts business activities at Bolton hotels

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) yesterday disrupted business activities at the Bolton white Hotels located in Area 11, following the company’s refusal for the staff members to belong to a union of their choice.

Workers were at the hotel premises as early as 8am and they closed both the entrance and exit gate and prevented customers from coming in and going out of the hotel.

They also alleged that for a decade, the movement has been engaging the management of the hotel on the need to allow workers unionize, but that refusing and forcing workers to work as slaves without a working condition.

NLC president, Comrade Ayuba Wabba who led the workers said there were allegations of sexual harassment and victimization of workers.

Wabba said the picketing of Bolton white hotel was to commemorate World Day for Decent works.

He said that workers of the hotel have been under exploitation.

“7th day of October each year has been set aside as the World day for Decent Work.

and this is to advance decent work agenda and ensure that we say no exploitation, say no to poverty and say no to slave wage.

“We are using Bolton white hotel to announce to others who are refusing unionization that we are going to visit them and insist that Nigerian workers are not slaves, but partners in progress.

“We have written in 2008 to tell them to allow workers to unionize.

But they refused and they are treating workers like slaves.

Most of the workers are working for 24hours without off or annual leave.” Also speaking, Chairperson of Women Commission of NLC, Comrade Mercy Okezie lamented over the action of management of the hotel, which, according to her is against the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that guarantee freedom of association.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.