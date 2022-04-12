Labour disrupts governors’ meeting over Judiciary, LG, Legislature autonomy

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) Friday disrupted a meeting between Nigerian Governors Forum and Speakers of the 36 Houses of Assembly over her demand for autonomy for Judiciary, Local Governments and State Houses of Assembly.

The workers, in their thousands, stormed Fraiser Suit, Central Business Area, Venue of the meeting at 3 pm, chanting solidarity songs, carrying placards with different inscriptions.

Addressing the crowd at the entrance of the hotel, NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba said the workers were at the venue of the meeting to ensure the issue of autonomy for the three critical sector was given the required attention.

He said: “All of us could recall that the issue of autonomy and independence for these three arms of government to actually operate independently, have been an issue in Nigeria. And that have led to a lot of challenges. I can say as a matter of facts,it is because the local government system is not working.

“That is why the security architecture of Nigeria today has collapsed. There is no security anywhere because that tier of government that ought to provide all the necessary information and all the necessary wherewithal to attend to issues of insecurity is no longer functional.

“In fact, some of their responsibilities, including fixing roads, creating employment opportunities have been taken over. And that is why you see people now moving en mass from the state capitals and the local governments, to the city centres in a very chaotic process. And we must put this to our ends.

“We can have the system reversed, because we have also competent people, people well educated in the local government. We have all careers , we have professors that can fix the challenges.

“They must endorse this bill for the autonomy of the judiciary and autonomy of the parliament. We said this with passion, because we know it is going to improve the people’s well-being. Enough of siphoning the local government’s funds in the name of joint account. We need a credible election at the local government system, because that is why true democracy has been practised.”

While the protest was going on, Director General Nigerian Governors Forum (NGF), Abdulrazak Barkindo, told journalists that the meeting had been suspended.

Reacting to the suspension of the meeting, Wabba said the workers would be at alert to learn of other venue and date of the meeting, promising that the NLC would also be at the new venue.