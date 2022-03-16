Labour ministry staffers petition Ngige, Esan over 3-year salary arrears 

About 200 staff of the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity have demanded for immediate payment of their over three years of salary arrears.

In a statement signed by Ahmad Akeku Abubakar, the concerned staffers specifically urged the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Chris Ngige and Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Esan, to wade in and direct payment of their entitlements.

Abubakar in the statement said they were employed in 2018 and 2019 respectively, pursuant to an application to the Federal Civil Service Commission.

The petition said, “After receiving letters of appointment by the Federal Civil Service Commission, we proceeded to the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity for documentation, and submitted copies of same at the Office of Head of Civil Service of the Federation.

“We reported to our various states upon issuance of our posting letters by the Federal Ministry of Labour, Employment and Productivity, as required under the civil service rules.

“We came back to Abuja after some months for the Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information System (IPPIS) enrolment which, we successfully did between December 2019 and February 2020 but, and up till now, we are yet to be paid even after that.”

The workers said since then, none of the 200 staff had received salary even for one month, not to talk of other benefits due to them, although they have continued to carry out their duties as staff of the ministry.

Abubakar said they had to employ the service of some lawyers to lodge formal complaint on their behalf, while suffering untold hardship.

The staff therefore appealed to Dr Ngige and Folashade Esan for “immediate and positive response as this has caused us enormous difficulties,” stressing that most of them have been begging just to feed amid family challenges.