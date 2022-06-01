Labour Party, a sleeping giant ‘ll be reawakened by Peter Obi – Okupe 

The Director General of the Peter Obi Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe has stated that the coming of Peter Obi to the Labour Party is to reawaken the party, which according to him was a sleeping giant.

Okupe stated this, Wednesday, when he visited the state chapter of the party at a private meeting held at the NUJ secretariat Iwe Iroyin, Abeokuta.

The former presidential spokesperson maintained that although the party in the scheme of things remain small, he however noted that its ‘sleeping’ membership is huge enough to wrestle power from the ruling APC in 2023.

“Labour party in the scheme of things is still a very small party. But, we are not unaware of this before we moved in.

“The Labour Party is a sleeping giant. In actual fact, if we are to look at the true membership, the potential electorate reservoir of Labour Party, it is more than three times the membership of the APC and PDP put together.

“There is NLC, TUC as being part of Labour Party, NURTW, market women, professional bodies and the students are also part of Labor Party.

“The NLC has a membership of about 5 million, the TUC has present membership of between 8 to 10 million, the number of Nigerian students registered in Federal Universities is about 2.1 million, and those not registered in Federal Universities is about 6.7 million.

“So, if you add all that together, you are looking at about 20 million reserved voters that have direct affiliation with the Labour Party,” he added.

Okupe, however, stressed that part of its campaign strategies is to reawaken the ‘sleeping’ side of the party, which according to him is muted by the colonial arrangements that formed the unions.

