Labour party appoints 7-member caretaker committee for Kwara



The National Working Committee of the Labour Party (LP) has appointed a seven-member executive caretaker committee for the Kwara state chapter of the party.



The committee was constituted following the expiration of the outgoing State Working Committee under the chairmanship of Mumini Onagun.



The committee is chaired by Hon Bisiriyu Balogun who would be deputized by Lateef Salam, while Rotimi Adekunle serves as the Secretary.



Other members of the committee are Alhaji Abdulraheem Shittu, Fatima Mahmud, Abdullshi A. Abubakar and Ambali Shehu Abdulrahman.

According to a letter dated June 8, 2020, signed by Alhaji Abdulkadir Abdulsalam and Barrister Julius Abure, the National Chairman and Secretary Respectively and addressed to the Kwara state chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), in Ilorin, the party announced that the committee would oversee the LP’s affairs in the state pending the conduct of ward, local government and state congresses.



The letter said that the appointment is for three month in line with the provision of the party’s constitution.



The letter read in part: “The National Leadership of our Party considered the expiration of tenure of the current State Working Committee in Kwara State vis-à-vis the state of affairs of our party and conscious of the urgent need to reposition it for effective service delivery has resolved to appoint a caretaker committee for Kwara State.



“By this appointment, they are expected to provide effective leadership for our party by ensuring its growth and development in terms of membership drive, providing a voice for the voiceless, canvassing alternative government policies in line with our philosophy and

ideology”, the letter added.

