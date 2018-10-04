Labour Party court cases ‘ll be resolved before 2019 – Chairman

The National Chairman of the Labour Party, Dr Mike Omotosho, has assured that issues relating to the dispute in the party would be resolved by the court before the 2019 general elections.

Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Omotosho said that the party would emerge stronger, “especially as it is now repositioned in line with the vision to give priority to the welfare of the citizenry.” He, however,called on the independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)/to create an enabling environment that would guarantee a hitch-free election.

Responding to the challenge of vote- buying, the chairman called for more enlightenment on the dangers posed by the act of kindness to socioeconomic development of the nation

APC has instructed us to remove Dogara – Akpatason

Honourable Peter Akpatason, representing Akoko-Edo in the House of Representatives, has revealed that all loyal members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have been instructed to remove Speaker Yakubu Dogara by all means.

Akpatason, who disclosed this yesterday in Benin, said the House reconvenes “the needful”, would be done to change its leadership.

“We, as party loyalists, will carry out any instruction we get from the party.

We will study the situation when we get back.

Whatever the situation is will be what we will react to.

“We cannot be happy to have a Speaker that belongs to another party.

It is an aberration and has to be treated as such,” he said.

Recall that Speaker Dogara officially defected to the PDP some weeks following the exit of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki from the ruling APC.

Following their defection, the national leadership had called on them to honourably leave their posts since they were elected to these offices on the platform of the APC.

However, the duo have remained adamant insisting that they were elected by the colleagues who found them worthy of leading them, but were also quick to say that should the majority of their colleagues found them no longer worthy of the offices they would accept their decision.

Speaking on the ongoing APC primaries, Akpatason, who is seeking a return ticket to the House of Representatives, said his constituent were in support of his third term bid.

According him, the postponement of the party’s primaries for the NASS would make the aspirants to lose money.

He said that any money already given out for “logistics” would not be returned when elections were postponed and warned the APC leadership against manipulation of the party’s primaries

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.