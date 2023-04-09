Labour Party crisis: Arabambi, Eragbeh, others remain suspended – Forum of Chairmen

The 36 state Chairmen of the Labour Party (LP) has stamped authority on the subsisting suspension slammed on some officials of the party before the 2023 general election.

The suspended officials namely the National Publicity Secretary, Abayomi Arabambi, and the Youth Leader Anselm Eragbe.

A communique issued Saturday, signed on behalf of the 36 Chairmen by Chief Kehinde Rotimi the Kwara state LP chairman, said those suspended by the Comrade Julius Abure led executive remained suspended until National Executive Committee (NEC) decides otherwise.

The communique read by the Edo chapter chairman, Mr Ogbaloi Kelly recommended that NEC should reconvene without further delay.

The chairmen stated that Barrister Julius Abure remained the National chairman of LP while condemning the action of Comrade Apapa Lamidi’s action along with his gang who allegedly illegally and forcefully took over the reins of leadership of the party without having recourse to the internal dispute resolution mechanism.

Their communique read: “The 36 state chairmen as members of NEC of Labour party met in Abuja, the headquarters of LP to review the recent development in the party where few insignificant members of NWC led by comrade Apapa Lamidi and his gang criminally declared themselves the new leadership of our party. Hence the 36 chairmen resolved as hereunder:

“Barrister Julius Abure remains the National chairman of LP and Comrade Apapa Lamidi’s action along with his gang is accordingly repudiated and cannot stand.

“Those who grossly violated the provision of our party’s constitution and take internal matters of the party to the court without exhausting all the appropriate instituted channels to resolving disputes and went ahead to court are by the dint of this communique directed to immediately effect withdrawal of the matter from court and return to the part of rectitude for due process.

“36 chairmen condemn the act of political brigandage perpetrated by this small fraction of the NWC led by Comrade Apapa and his gang. It is viewed that Apapa and others who were involved do not seem to appear as appropriate members of LP as no one member with the required sanity will destroy his own home.

“Those who were suspended by the party led by Comrade Julius Abure remain suspended until NEC decides otherwise.

“36 chairmen recommend that NEC should be called without further delay.

“36 Chairmen uphold that the NWC meeting called by Apapa Lamidi was a nullity and it failed ab-nitio. Therefore, any decision reached therefrom is of no legal effect.”

