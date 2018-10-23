Labour Party mourns Justice Kutigi

The Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, has commiserated
with the family of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, late Idris
Legbo Kutigi.
The late jurist died yesterday in Landon after an illness.
Omotosho who is also President of the Mike Omotosho Foundation in a
statement in Lagos described the late Justice as “a beautiful legal
mind whose immense contribution to the judicial system cannot be
overlooked.”
He praised the late CJN’s ability to steer clear of controversy
thereby leading a career filled with integrity and character. It is a
lesson to be learnt by all in the Justice Department.
Omotosho said he was shocked on receiving the news of the death of
the late jurist. He prayed God to comfort the family and grant them
the strength bear the loss.
