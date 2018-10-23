Labour Party mourns Justice Kutigi

The Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Dr. Mike Omotosho, has commiserated

with the family of the former Chief Justice of Nigeria, late Idris

Legbo Kutigi.

The late jurist died yesterday in Landon after an illness.

Omotosho who is also President of the Mike Omotosho Foundation in a

statement in Lagos described the late Justice as “a beautiful legal

mind whose immense contribution to the judicial system cannot be

overlooked.”

He praised the late CJN’s ability to steer clear of controversy

thereby leading a career filled with integrity and character. It is a

lesson to be learnt by all in the Justice Department.

Omotosho said he was shocked on receiving the news of the death of

the late jurist. He prayed God to comfort the family and grant them

the strength bear the loss.

