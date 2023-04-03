Labour Party speaks on ‘invasion of Imo secretariat’

Labour Party has condemned the “invasion and occupation of the party secretariat” in Owerri by those it described as “agents of Imo state Governor, Hope Uzodimma.”

In a statement on Monday April 3, 2023, signed by its national secretary, Mallam Umar Farouk, the leadership of the party said, “No reason was given by the state government on why it took such unlawful action against our political party, this time, they said that the action was due to a Court Order.

“But as at the moment, no such Order to our knowledge was given. No Order has been presented to us by the court or their agents. The Police men presently occupying our Secretariat have not even shown us the Order. At the moment, all our officials and staff have been barred from accessing the Secretariat.

“We have contacted the office of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) on the on going development in the state, and it has been confirmed that the Force is not aware of any security breach whatsoever in the state to warrant the occupation of our Secretariat.

“The Police have also informed us that it has not detailed any of their officers and men to the Labour Party Secretariat in Imo state; and that the officers may have been drafted from the State House in the state.

The party however, said it’s unmindful of the efforts of the Imo State governor, Hope Uzodimma to hijack the leadership of the Party in Imo state.

“These actions have confirmed the information available to us of plots by the governor to plant some surrogates wearing the garments of aspirants in the party. This game plan, as archaic as it seems, has been detected and punctured, the consequences being the aggression unleashed on the party by the state government.”

The party assured the state that it will field as its governorship candidate, a person with proven integrity in both personal and public life; and with “Obidient blood running in his/her veins”.

