Labour patient enough on minimum wage – MHWUN President

President, Medical and Health Workers Union of Nigeria (MHWUN), Comrade Josiah Biobelemoye has said the Organised Labour has exhibited the highest level of civility, patience and respect for due process in the quest for the legitimate national minimum wage for Nigerian workers. He also declared that the demand for an increase minimum wage and the nationwide strike declared by labour in this regard, were justified by all economic indices. Speaking with newsmen in Abuja, Comrade Biobelemoye said: “Permit us to restate at this juncture that the justification for a new minimum wage cannot be overemphasized, while all the indices that justify wage increase have either been introduced by the government or market driven forces have propelled their emergence. “Under this administration, the pump price of petroleum products has been increased, the currency has been devalued with consequential effects on workers and citizenry. We have unbearable electricity tariffs, punitive exchange rate and hyper inflation, all of which have led to a rising cost of living for workers and other Nigerians. “Sadly too, we are yet to feel the effects of government’s promise to mitigate these hardships even with the setting up of a palliatives committee to fashion out mitigatory strategy, policies and programmes to cushion the vagaries of its policies.” He said the disregard by the present government for collective bargaining agreement reached with workers, has earned it the toga of an administration that has no regard for workers’ welfare. Biobelemoye recalled the crisis in the health sector and how the government has till today, failed to respect all the agreements reached with the health workers. “Unfortunately, by April, 2018 when all health workers under the auspices of JOHESU were no longer in the frame of mind to condone their attempt to even deny its existence, the one and a half month strike had to be stemmed through the instruments of an NGO that ran to court. Up to this moment the ministers of labour and health have not been able to resolve the issues in the health sector. “This, thus, gives the government the toga of an administration that does not respect Collectively Bargained Agreements (CBA), or an administration that has a phobia for taking care of the welfare of its workers, particularly if it has to do with increase in what goes into the pockets of the workers,” he said.

