Labour sensitises workers on N30 minimum wage in Enugu

The Organised Labour in Enugu State on Tuesday sensitised workers on the need for the forthcoming indefinite nationwide strike to demand for the N30, 000 minimum wages.
The strike had been scheduled to take effect starting from Nov. 6,
owing to workers demand of N30, 000 minimum wages.
Mr Ben Asogwa, the secretary to Trade Union Congress (TUC) who spoke to newsmen at the state secretariat, said that they are going round to sensitise the workers on the need for the nationwide strike.
“We are mobilising workers for the forthcoming nationwide strike to
press home our demand for N30, 000 minimum wages.
“I think it is in the domain of the media houses that the Nigeria
Labour Congress presented N66, 000 for minimum wage and the end product after series of negotiation was N30, 000.
“The Federal Government refused to adopt it so we are hosting the
rally because by mid-night Nov. 6, the nationwide strike will begin.
“Workers are mourning because they are being impoverished, if you look around, Nigerian workers are ranked among the list paid workers in the
world.
He said that the minimum wage was funny and that the union could not afford to embark on the nationwide strike.
“It is not funny at all, the N30, 000 is nothing and just multiplies
N1, 000 per day and you will know what it means for a worker’s daily
transportation and payment of house rent among others.
“We adopted the N30, 000 with the fact that it is the amount
affordable for all parties concerned,’’ Asogwa said.
The State Chairman, United Labour Congress (ULC), Mr Tony Uchenma said that the sensitisation was prompted following government refusal to adopt the N30, 000 minimum wages.
“The N30, 000 cannot sustain a worker and they are still saying no to it. Nothing can stop us from going on with the nationwide strike
accept the government makes a u-turn.
"The only thing that can stop the strike is if the government approved the minimum wage before Monday,'' Uchenma said.
