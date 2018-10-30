Labour sensitises workers on N30 minimum wage in Enugu

The Organised Labour in Enugu State on Tuesday sensitised workers on the need for the forthcoming indefinite nationwide strike to demand for the N30, 000 minimum wages.

The strike had been scheduled to take effect starting from Nov. 6,

owing to workers demand of N30, 000 minimum wages.

Mr Ben Asogwa, the secretary to Trade Union Congress (TUC) who spoke to newsmen at the state secretariat, said that they are going round to sensitise the workers on the need for the nationwide strike.

“We are mobilising workers for the forthcoming nationwide strike to

press home our demand for N30, 000 minimum wages.

“I think it is in the domain of the media houses that the Nigeria

Labour Congress presented N66, 000 for minimum wage and the end product after series of negotiation was N30, 000.

“The Federal Government refused to adopt it so we are hosting the

rally because by mid-night Nov. 6, the nationwide strike will begin.

“Workers are mourning because they are being impoverished, if you look around, Nigerian workers are ranked among the list paid workers in the

world.

He said that the minimum wage was funny and that the union could not afford to embark on the nationwide strike.

“It is not funny at all, the N30, 000 is nothing and just multiplies

N1, 000 per day and you will know what it means for a worker’s daily

transportation and payment of house rent among others.

“We adopted the N30, 000 with the fact that it is the amount

affordable for all parties concerned,’’ Asogwa said.

The State Chairman, United Labour Congress (ULC), Mr Tony Uchenma said that the sensitisation was prompted following government refusal to adopt the N30, 000 minimum wages.

“The N30, 000 cannot sustain a worker and they are still saying no to it. Nothing can stop us from going on with the nationwide strike

accept the government makes a u-turn.

“The only thing that can stop the strike is if the government approved the minimum wage before Monday,’’ Uchenma said.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.