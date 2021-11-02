Lack of BoT responsible for worsening crisis in APC – Moniedafe

A national chairmanship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Sunny Sylvester Moniedafe, has identified lack of Board of Trustee for the party as reason for worsening crisis rocking the party across the country.

Moniedafe, however declared that “it is time for the APC to do the right thing” adding that if given opportunity to lead the party he has “a deep desire to unite Nigeria” as the next ruling party’s national chairman.

Addressing a forum of APC stakeholders rallying support for the realisation of his chairmanship ambition Tuesday in Abuja, Moniedafe promised to heal many wounds in the ruling party if given opportunity to lead.

“APC does not have a BOT which should be the conscience of the party six years after clinching power, as a result, crises within the party festers.

“It is time for the APC to do the right thing. Let us change the narrative. I have a deep desire to unite Nigeria.

“I will heal many wounds in the APC as chairman of the party. There is need to make Nigeria better.”

While warning that god-fatherism will no longer work in APC, the Jagaban of Jimeta “I have no god-father, neither am I a former governor, Senator or House of Reps member. I am a political orphan! Please adopt me and, together, let’s make our party and our beloved country great.

“It’s only in Nigeria that a person goes to bed a pauper, and wakes up a millionaire just because he has a political godfather or grandfather somewhere. Please join me and let’s stop this Frankenstein Monster being created from being unleashed on the nation!” Moniedafe said.