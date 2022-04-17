Lack of FG’s presence in some constituencies, part cause of insurgency – Kwache

Barrister Iliya Yame Kwache, the founder of I.Y Kwache Foundation, is a lawyer, a medical doctor, a politician and a philanthropist. In this interview with MUAZU ABARI, he speaks on why he accepted the clarion call to represent the Michika/Madagali federal constituency

What informed your recent declaration to vie for the House of Representatives seat of Michika/Madagali federal constituency, under the platform of the PDP in 2023?

Contesting election is a democratic right of all eligible Nigerians as enshrined in the Constitution.So the fact that,so many people are in the race does not stop me or any other interested person from contesting that is why it is called democracy,the beauty of participatory democracy is choice so,we want to give our people the opportunity to chose the best among us this time around to represent us in the National Assembly taking into consideration the unfortunate situation our people found themselves today especially, now with our harrowing experience under APC which necessitated all hands to be on deck to rescue our people and the country from the current mess. I’m also not new in the politics of this constituency, and my aspiration for the House of Reps seat of this constituency, is borne out of sheer patriotism to change the narratives of my people in line with their clarion calls on me to come forward and give them effective and result-oriented representation that is second to none in the history of this constituency .They have seen our efforts and modest contributions to the development of our communities and believed in our ability, competent and capacity to make a difference in their lives, hence their decision to drag me into the race. As a true and patriotic son of the soil, who always put the interest of his people in the front burner, i owe them a duty to dance to their tune and actualise their dream for good democratic governance, effective representation and true dividends of democracy. That is why I’m in the race to salvage my people.

You talked about the unfortunate situation your people found themselves and the harrowing experience under APC, can you please shade more light on this?

Even prior to the Boko Haram insurgency, our people and the entire North East geo-political zone, have been completely neglected by successive administrations in the country. The federal government’s presence in my constituency is virtually absence.The insurgency only added to our already bad situation and so many lives were lost, communities displaced, economic activities disrupted and infrastructure burnt to ashes, subjecting our people to untold hardship without any concrete and appreciable efforts by government to restore the hopes of our people.It is not all about providing food items and other relief materials to victims of insurgency but about giving them sustainable life by assisting them to rebuild their infrastructure, means of livelihood and empower them to enable them stand on their own and pick the broken pieces of their lives and forge ahead to enable them cater for themselves and their families. This is one impossible area where government have not been fair to our people and will be our area of focus if given the opportunity.

How do you intend to represent the people of your constituency if given the opportunity?

As for me my records, antecedents, efforts and sacrifices to the development of this constituency can speak for me any day, any time, so it is not all about promise or assurances alone but it is also about what you have done in your individual capacity to add value to your people. It is because most career politicians have failed, that is why people of good conscience like us have been dragged into the race to clean the political mess and restore the hopes of our people. I’m fully prepared for the task, and I will not be an Abuja representative, but a true representatives of the good people of Michika/Madagali who will always be accessible to them at all times, find solutions to their problems and needs, give them true dividends of democracy, influence federal government presence in the constituency, carry them along and give them a voice as well as leverage on my social contacts, philanthropy background, national and international connections to attract meaningful projects that will improve the living conditions of our people. Our constituency and our people have been neglected for long by successive administrations and they have suffered beyond necessary. It is now their time to smile, therefore, i will provide that people-centred leadership they lacked but are seriously yearning for. My first priority will be to initiate bills and motions that will have direct impact on the lives of my people and the poor masses of Nigeria among many other legislative initiatives.

What will you say are your contributions to the development of your people and communities which should warrant them to vote for you?

I’m not the type that believes in blowing my own trumpet, I would have preferred you to direct this question to the people of Michika and Madagali who have seen and known what i have been doing but now that you asked me, I will not shy away from answering it. First, and foremost, I have a strong passion for education, culture, nature and community development services. These continue to be areas of my focus in my contributions to the development of my people. To fulfill this passion and contribute my quota to the development of my people and human society, I have registered an NGO I.Y Kwache foundation, which has been carrying out so many humanitarian gestures to our people, especially, in the areas of cultural revival, education, health,portable drinking water,t ree planting, among many other fields of human endeavour. The foundation has, so far, been able to sponsor degree programmes of so many youths from various communities that make up my constituency, provide smart phones, power banks and other sensitive gadgets for the ease and free registration of constituency members PVCs and census, provide free medications to hospitals and clinics, sponsor the medical bills of the sick and empowering the youths against poverty. I.Y. Kwache Foundation continues to embark on massive tree planting across communities within and outside the constituency in line with the global warning to checkmate the challenges of flood and desertification and its negative impacts on humanity and society, sinking of boreholes, portable drinking water, refurbishing of schools, providing teaching aids, supporting the annual Kamwe cultural festivals, among many other humanitarian gestures.

Your constituency is facing a very serious crisis due to the activities of the insurgents and coming from philanthropy background, how do you intend to leverage on this to bring succour to your people?

This is one of the reasons why some of us want to be part of government. My constituency has never benefited from federal government presence in true sense of it. I will direct my bills to attracting federal government presence. I can attribute part of the cause of insurgency to lack of federal governments presence. We intend to provide our people with basic amenities such as affordable healthcare for women and children.The other day i was at the General Hospital Michika and i saw malnourished children. Again, we can do things to mitigate the terrible mess. There is no reason why our communities should be drinking water from wells or pit talk less of stream. So we will leverage on our philanthropist background and connections to make life easy for our people.

Lastly, how will you assess the PDP led administration of Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri in the last three years and will you say the governor has lived up to the expectations of the people of Adamawa state and deserve to be re-elected in 2023?

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri is the best thing that has ever happened to the people of Adamawa state. He came in fully prepared and armed with mission and vision to take Adamawa state to the promised land. That is why on assumption of office, he immediately hit the ground running with his people’s-oriented programmes and policies that have direct bearing on the lives of the ordinary people of the state. Within just 3 years of his administration, he succeeded to turn Adamawa state into a model of good governance and infrastructural development in Nigeria with his footprints recorded in so many sectors, especially, in the areas of security, education, health, massive infrastructural drive, urban renewal, road constructions, among many other remarkable achievements which have raise the bar of governance in the state. I think the governor has lived up to the expectations of our people and deserve to be re-elected for second term in 2023 and supported by all and sundry to keep on the good work of making Adamawa work again not only for the present but also for the future. Therefore, I am more than convinced that he deserves to be re-elected in 2023 going by his unprecedented performance which is second to none in the history of the state and we will leave no stone unturned to ensure his re-election in 2023.