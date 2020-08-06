Bayelsa state governor, Senator Douye Diri, Thursday, called on the federal government to bring about tangible infrastructure development that would impact the lives of the people.

Senator Diri lamented the dearth of federal infrastructure in the state as well as the building of an oil museum in Oloibiri, where oil was first explored in Nigeria.

The governor was quoted by his acting Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Daniel Alabrah, as saying that he was mindful of the expectation of the people concerning the constitution of his cabinet but however sought their patience and understanding.

He said, “Over the years, the Nigerian government has not treated the state fairly in terms of development. Bayelsa being the state where crude oil was first struck in commercial quantity deserves much more than what is being offered.”

Diri maintained that though he welcomed the oil museum and research center at the Oloibiri community in Ogbia local government area, he wondered why even communities hosting oil facilities lack access roads.

“I implore the federal government to think about critical infrastructure by working with the Bayelsa government to bring development to every nook and cranny of our state because that is the only way the people will appreciate what the federal government has started doing for our state.

“Those of you who were around when Oloibiri was the commercial center of Nigeria as the first oil well, we had reports that flights were landing there,”he said.

He equally disclosed that his cabinet nominees would be known from next week.

Senator Diri gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers

“Now that we have dispensed with most of the litigations, let me inform our royal fathers that I am ready to constitute my cabinet from next week,” Diri said.

He however urged them to work closely with his administration in promoting peace and stability in their communities, describing them as community leaders closest to the people.