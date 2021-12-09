Lack of MRI machine affecting efficient services delivery – UATH

The University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UATH) has expressed worry over the lack of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine at the facility, saying “this has prevented the provision of efficient services to patients.”

Its Chief Medical Director (CMD) Prof. Bissallah Ahmed Ekele, disclosed this during the commissioning of the Diabetes and Endocrine Center by Wife of the President Mrs. Aisha Buhari, at the hospital premises in Gwagwalada, Abuja.

Bissallah harped on the need for a modern maternity center that can meet the service needs of pregnant women, adding that the hospital is currently a 500-bed facility but has the space and personnel to expand to an 800-bed facility.

He said the newly commissioned center will provide specialist clinical care to patients with endocrine disorders and serve as teaching and training ground for undergraduates, resident doctors and other healthcare practitioners.

“The diabetes and endocrine center is the ‘baby’ of our own Dr. Felicia Anumah, a professor of endocrinology and the delivery of this baby has been made possible by the obstetrician, Her Excellency Dr. (Mrs.) Aisha Buhari.

“The center shall provide specialist clinical care to patients with endocrine disorders offer teaching and training opportunities to undergraduates, resident doctors and other health care practitioners; and shall become a hub for research activities,” he said.

Continuing, he said, “But the absence of just one medical equipment has prevented us from reaching the peak of our practice and has made our dreams not to come true. That equipment is Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) machine to support our services.

“Pregnant mothers and their new born babies have for long cried for a modern maternity center and I’m sure her Excellency shall answer their prayers at the appropriate time! What we have presently cannot cater for the teeming number of pregnant mother’s that patronise the hospital.”

Responding, Mrs. Aisha Buhari said she will advocate for an MRI machine to be provided for the hospital, while she task all stakeholders on more awareness on the endocrine disease so as to enable early detection and treatment.

“I will ensure I speak to the relevant authorities to provide an MRI machine for the hospital. I also urge you all to compliment government’s efforts to enable quality health care delivery such as the provision of an edifice like this to the benefits of citizens,” she said.

Earlier, Prof. Felicia Anumah, explained that it became necessary to build the center to prevent, early diagnosis of overt disease, stressing that the center also needs to have Gama Camera to carry out Tc99 scanning and offer radioiodine therapy to patients.

“Her Excellency is interested in prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of overt disease. She specially wants pregnant women and newborn screening to be done and cases treated early to prevent mental retardation in children.

“First antenatal visit and newborn screening for thyroid diseases should be made mandatory at Primary Health Center (PHC) levels, she stressed.