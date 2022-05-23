Lack of physical exercise responsible for non-communicable diseases – WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that lack of physical exercise is responsible for the rise in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in Nigeria.

The global health body said NCDs kill at least 41 million people across the globe every year.

WHO Country Representative, Dr Walter Kazadi, who was speaking during the third edition of the global “Walk the Talk” health challenge exercise in Abuja said people between the ages of 30 to 69 die prematurely from NCDs in low and middle income countries.

He added that the “Walk the Talk’ was an initiative of the WHO to create awareness for people to engaged in physical activities.

He said; This is an initiative of the WHO to make everybody to know more about NCDs and its effect.

“Globally, the burden of Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer and chronic diseases are growing due to lack of physical activities.

“We do it once a year on the side to kick off World Health Assembly. The Health Assembly that is starting tomorrow. We want to add our contribution to that global campaign for everyone to become active as part of our effort to beat NCDs.

Kazadi added that it is what people should be doing everyday for at least half an hour if they are to beat NCDs. It is worthy of note that, NCDs, also known as chronic diseases, tend to be of long duration and are the result of a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioural factors.

“The main types of NCD are cardiovascular diseases (such as heart attacks and stroke), cancers, chronic respiratory diseases (such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma) and diabetes,” he said.

Kazadi said detection, screening and treatment of NCDs, as well as palliative care, are key components of the response to NCDs.’

