Lacks of data bank frustrates policy making in Anambra – Christian Aid



Christian Aid, a non-governmental organisation and her partners, have identified lack of data as a factor impacting negatively on policy making in Anambra state.

The group while launching a new United Kingdom (UK) funded programme in Awka, the Anambra state capital, disclosed that although council areas and communities in the state have some data, there was no synergy among them and data banks accessible by all.



The programme, Evidence and Collaboration for Inclusive Development (ECID), aimed at reducing poverty and improving the wellbeing of over 200,000 adolescents, poor rural women and People with disabilities in Kaduna and Anambra States, would run in Anambra state till 2022 in partnership with Civil Rights Concern (CRC), Hope Givers Initiative (HOG-I) and Justice, Development and Peace Commission (JDPC) Onitsha.

Addressing a joint press conference after launching the project, Mrs Onyeka Udegbunam, the Executive Director of HOG-I, revealed that there findings at Awka North and Anambra West Local Government Areas showed there were disconnection between communities and Council Areas in data gathering and planning for policy making.



“We engaged the stakeholders at different levels. We found out there are some data available. But there is no synergy between departments and departments in data gathering at Local government level. The communities have data but do not know what to do with it. The local government is supposed to take care of the communities in that regard. But there is no scientific way of gathering data in the state. Lack of computer and epileptic power supply do not allow them to have a data bank,” Udegbunam added.

Also speaking, the programme manager, JDPC, Onitsha, Mr Alphonsus Nwoye, whose group engaged stakeholders at Ogbaru and Ayamelum council areas, said that during their baseline study, it was gathered that some stakeholders had no data because they were not organised and called for training, sensitisation and media awareness in that regards.



Mr Okey Onyeka of CRC pointed out that organised and centralised data were useful for both the government and the governed including the communities in effective planning, budgeting, implementation and execution of projects.

Earlier, Mrs Uzor Uzoma of Christian Aid, explained that the programme would improve the face of policy-making for sustainable and inclusive development in Anambra state focusing on four priority areas of intervention namely; health, education, agriculture and infrastructure.

“The programme will strategically combine its two key strands; evidence and collaboration to foster inclusive development. Inclusive development is a prerequisite for sustainable development and will ensure that the needs and perspectives of all groups, regardless of socio-economic or socio-cultural standing are heard and addressed. “The pre-launch activities revealed that the most marginalised groups are poor rural women, adolescents, and People with disabilities. The programme is therefore focusing its efforts on ensuring that the perspectives of these groups are heard and used effectively for policy and decision-making at community, local and state level. The programme will also empower these groups to be able to participate meaningfully in governance and decision-making processes as it strives towards a more inclusive and sustainable development,” she maintained.