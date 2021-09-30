Ladoja’s political wisdom produced Ajimobi, Makinde – AD Chieftain

Alliance for Democracy (AD) Chieftain in Oyo state, Engr Hakeem Alao, has declared that it was the goodwill of the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland, High Chief Rashidi Ladoja that produced late Senator Abiola Ajimobi and Engr Seyi Makinde as governor of the state in 2011 and 2019.

Engineer Alao in a congratulatory message issued by his media aide, Omotayo Iyanda, to felicitate with Ladoja on his 77th birthday, emphasized that High Chief Ladoja used his political wisdom to facilitate emergence of both late Senator Ajimobi and Engr Makinde.

The AD governorship candidate in Oyo state during the 2019 general elections, however, lamented that it was unfortunate that the dreams and aspirations of Chief Ladoja for Oyo state were not achieved by both late Senator Ajimobi and Governor Makinde.

“In the 2007 governorship election, High Chief Ladoja played an active role, repeated the same role in 2011 by ensuring that late Senator Isiak Abiola Ajimobi became the governor of Oyo state, same role he played in 2019 for the sitting governor in the state, Engr Oluwaseyi Abiodun Makinde” he said.

The AD Chieftain added, “it’s always a pity, however, that dreams and aspirations are not usually achieved having these leaders into office. High Chief Rashidi Ladoja, the Osi Olubadan of Ibadanland and former governor of Oyo state had been playing a fatherly role in the traditional and socio-political life of the state since he left office in 2007”.

Alao stated that High Chief Ladoja had been enigmatic and living above board since after leaving office on 29 May, 2007 in that he had been consistent in politics and playing a good role in choosing a good political leadership for the people of Oyo state”.

“We can only implore our father in whom we are pleased, High Chief Ladoja, to continue to play his selfless leadership role in taking Oyo to a greater heights as he marks his 77th birthday on 25 September, 2021”.

He stressed, “the gentle mien, uncommon maturity and calm with which Baba handles political matters and issues in Oyo State in particular and Nigeria as a whole always appeal to people like us”.