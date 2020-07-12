Lady, 31, on the run after being caught in lesbianism

A 31-year-old lady, Christiana Irene Esele, who until her disappearance lived at No. 27, Baale Street, Ajegunle in Ajeromi-Ifelodun local government area of Lagos state, has been reported to be on the run after being caught in the act with her lesbian partner.

Christiana was said to have disappeared since 22nd of February, 2019 when she was caught in the act of lesbianism with one 27- year-old Grace Elubo of No. 10, Baale Street, who was subsequently arrested by men of the Nigerian Police.

According to the head of Elubo family, Mr Emmanuel Elubo, in a statement made available Sunday to Blueprint , his daughter, Grace Elubo was arrested shortly after the incident happened while her partner (Christiana) escaped.

“Although Grace was later released on bail but she has been in and out of the police station since last year and has now been mandated to produce Christiana Irene before they are charged to court.

Meanwhile, Christiana has been at large since then, this is why we are reaching out to the members of the public for any useful information concerning Christiana’s whereabouts while the police have equally declared her wanted,” he said.

“My daughter cannot continue to suffer alone while the evil lady who lured her into this abominable act will be somewhere enjoying herself. Apart from the act being totally against our family values, this is against the law of the land.

“We reported this last year and there are media publications to this effect, it has become necessary for us to come to the media again as our daughter has been going through this all alone and they are about to be charged to court,” Mr Elubo added.

In May 2014, the then President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan had signed into law Same Sex Marriage Prohibition Act, criminalising homosexual clubs and organisations with penalties up to 14 years in jail.