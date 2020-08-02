Lady stabs boyfriend to death for ‘cheating’

A 24-year-old lady identified as Nkechi, and popularly known as Omalicha has been arrested by the police in Lagos for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend, Auwal Suleiman, 26, to death over alleged cheating.

The unfortunate incident happened on Saturday at their residence in Sagbokoji Island, Apapa, Lagos state.

According to a source, the couple, who started dating in 2018, and began living together in 2019, got into a heated argument over an alleged cheating and in the process, the suspect took a knife and stabbed the victim to death.

This is not the first time a Nigerian lady is tabbing her boyfriend to death, recall that five months ago, an 18-year-old lady, Idowu Abosede, was arrested by men of the Ogun state police command for stabbing her boyfriend, Aliyu Ibrahim, to death over N3,000.