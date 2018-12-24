Lafarge Africa offers 7.434bn shares for subscription

Lafarge Africa Plc has proposed Rights Issue of 7,434,367,256 ordinary shares of N0.50 kobo each at N12.00 per share.

The company said that the right would be issued on the basis of six new ordinary shares for every seven ordinary shares.

According to the company, the Rights Issue of Lafarge Africa Plc of 7,434,367,256 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at the offer price of N12.00 per share on the basis of six new ordinary shares for every seven ordinary shares of 50 kobo each held as at Tuesday, 4 December 2018.

The statement from the company said that the right issue opened for subscription on Monday, 17 December 2018 and closes on Wednesday, 26 January 2019

Lafarge Africa Plc for the third quarter financial year ended September 30, 2018 recorded net sales of N234.3 billion.

This is an increase of 5 per cent compared with N223.7 billion over 2017 in the nine months period. The positive performance was mainly driven by strong volume growth in Nigeria and favourable pricing trends in South Africa.

The Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Michel Puchercos said: “We continued to deliver strong margins in our Nigerian business as a result of our successful commercial strategies with improved product visibility and the fast tracking of the new route to market. Our energy efficiency plan translated in increased use of Alternative Fuel and Coal.

Our South African operations delivered first positive recurring EBITDA and are focused on executing its turnaround plan.’’

He further stated that the company has successfully commissioned a new grinding station in Ghana with a capacity of 600KT.

The company said that outlook for the cement market in Nigeria remains favourable in fourth quarter. In South Africa, he said the company expects the execution of its turnaround plan will continue to yield positive results. All product lines are expected to contribute to the performance.

The Board of Lafarge had approved the refinancing of the shareholder loan to $293 million with longer maturity and a Right Issue of up to N90 billion. The restructuring is aimed at reducing the Company’s leverage position as well as strengthening its profitability.

