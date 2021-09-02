Lafarge Africa presents sustainability report, achieves 3000 jobs through recycling

Lafarge Africa Plc has said that its strong focus on sustainability has improved relations with investors, government, communities, and other key stakeholders.

The management of the company disclosed this while presenting its 2020 sustainability report to investors and general public at the Nigerian Exchange (NGX)

The company explained that its approach to sustainability is clearly guided by four pillars – Climate and Energy, Circular Economy, EnviLafarge present in 2020 sustainability reprt

Making presentation at the NGX, Lafarge said it achieves 3000 jobs, with the respective objectives of reduction of CO2 emissions, increased re-use of water derived resources, reduction of freshwater withdrawal and creation of shared value.

The company also said that in line with the Lafarge quarry rehabilitation plan, 933 hectares have been rehabilitated, thus achieving 100 per cent of its rehabilitation target in 2020.

It stated that the company, in 2020, replaced 9.6 per cent of its energy consumption with renewable sources of energy. It also reduced carbon dioxide by planting over 7000 tree seedlings.

Explaining further,the company in a statement said “Lafarge’s commitment to environmental stewardship has rendered immediate benefits to communities, over 3000 Jobs were created through the partnership with the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance (FBRA); Lafarge collects waste such as tyres, plastic bottles, polyethylene and others, which it uses to generate energy at its plants.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Exchange Limited, Mr Temi Popoola, while

speaking at the virtual event, commended the leadership of Lafarge Africa Plc for its leadership in sustainability reporting. “Lafarge Africa becomes one of the few leading listed companies who have demonstrated their commitment to adopting Sustainable business practices and transparency in their approach to environmental, social and governance disclosure”. Lafarge has published a Sustainability Report since 2016.

The Chairman of Lafarge Africa Plc, Prince Adefioye, at the facts behind the report said; “By deploying innovation we are championing how Nigeria builds better. It is holistic and strategically driven to ensure that we are scaling in reach and impact in the economic and environmental spheres. In the social sphere, we are also deliberately implementing initiatives that further prepare us for the future such as leveraging technology and improving our diversity indicators.”

The Director of Communications, Public Affairs & Sustainable Development, Lafarge Africa Plc, Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, who presented the report, explained that for Lafarge, doing good is doing well, the strong focus on sustainability improves relations with investors, government, communities, and other key stakeholders

