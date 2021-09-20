Lafarge plans to adopt new innovation to meet investors’ needs

Lafarge Africa Plc has assured investors that it will continue to invest in research, adopt innovation measures to create long lasting solutions and products that will meet the growing needs of people, while reducing negative impact on the environment.

Chief Executive Officer, Lafarge Africa, Mr Khaled el-Dokani made this statement while presenting 2020 sustainability Report to the investors.

He said that with the replacement of Electrostatic Precipitator (ESP) with the new “Bag House” system at Ewekoro Plant 1, the company can reduce dust emissions considerably.

He said that the company’s journey has been one of resilience, integrity and sustainability as it strives to meet the needs of customers while adapting to the changing economic situation and the growing demand for sustainable practices in the construction industry.

In its 2020 sustainability Report, the company promised to continue improving the efficiency of its cement manufacturing process through implementing it’s ten Golden rules directed at effectively monitoring the day to day heat consumpion reduction at its plants.

Some of the golden rules of the company include optimise ball mill power, minimises false Air, manage equipment Idling , handle gas efficiently, monitor power consumption, manage production, control mill feed size, minimise compressed Air among others.