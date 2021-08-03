Lafarge produces first set of certified female truck drivers

Lafarge Africa Plc, a leading Sub-Saharan Africa building solutions company has announced the graduation of its first set of female drivers from the Lafarge Driving Institute (LDI) in Calabar, Cross River state. This reiterates the company’s commitment to inclusive workplaces for women, a deliberate pledge to Gender Diversity, all round safety on Nigerian roads through the availability of qualified drivers within its operations, and creation of jobs around its host communities.

Speaking during the graduation ceremony, the Country Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Mr. Khaled El Dokani, stated that the graduation of the first set of female drivers from the Lafarge Driving Institute aligns with the company’s deliberate policy on gender diversity which underscores its overall commitment to sustainability and promotion of a healthy, safe and inclusive work environment.

According to him “The Lafarge Driving Institute was set up to ensure safety on our roads as enrollees are taken through months of rigorous training and practical sessions on the road as well as simulator exercises that expose them to defensive driving techniques. Upon their graduation, they are absorbed as a key part of the logistics value chain to ensure the adequate and timely delivery of products to customers in a safe, efficient and timely manner.”

The Chief Financial Officer Mr. Lolu Alade-Akinyemi said that Lafarge Africa is constantly investing in critical areas of the business to guarantee safety of all stakeholders at all times.

He noted that the comoany is committed to sustainability and innovation as the vision is to be the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.

Making remark, he said ‘On the 24th of March 2021, the Lafarge Drivers’ Institute (LDI) in partnership with Automated Integrated Services Limited admitted 53 female trainees to embark on a female truckers training project. Today, four months after, we are here to celebrate a successful implementation which has brought about the female graduates from the training project, marking the fourth batch of skill acquisition from the LDI. We are indeed proud of this achievement.”

Speaking on the positive effect of Lafarge Africa’s operations on its host communities, the Cross-River Commissioner for Finance, Mr. Asuquo Ekpenyong Jr., commended the company for highly impactful interventions that continue to cater for the needs of host communities.

He also commended Lafarge for establishing the Driving Institute in Cross River as it has contributed to the state government’s initiatives at empowering the people through skills acquisition.