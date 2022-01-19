Lafia stadium to wear new look as Nasarawa government, Reform Sports Africa seal deal

The Nasarawa state government and top construction company Reform Sports West Africa have signed an agreement that will ensure that the Lafia City stadium soon wears a new look.

The state government signed the agreement with Abuja- based Reform Sports West Africa Limited to transform the facility in line with best practices, and with the mandate to commence work immediately.

Speaking during the brief ceremony at the facility in Lafia, Nasarawa State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Ambassador Lucky Isaac Yargwa, stated that the contract include laying of a new astro turf on the football field, construction of athletics tartan tracks and hockey pitch which is in compliance with earlier directive by the state Governor Engineer Abdullahi Sule.

In his words, “Sports and youth development are some of the mainstays of the Governor Sule’s administration who has made it categorically clear that he would revamp the sector to meet the best practices.

“We are a state blessed with so much sports talents and enthusiasts, so we can’t afford to fail them. We have the mandate to make facilities readily available to them in order to harness their potentials.

“Today, you can see one of those evidences. We are fixing a new astro turf on the soccer field, we will construct a world class tartan tracks and a befitting hockey pitch.”

He disclosed that five companies bidded for the job, but Reform Sports West Africa Limited was picked because it has the pedigree and credibility to deliver to the job specification, and also meet the time frame.

“We are glad that this is happening today. The bidding process was rigorous, but at the end, we have a company that can deliver on the job specification,” he said.

Yargwa added, “Due to the exigency of the job, we agreed with the contractor to conclude the job within a short time frame.

“We have sorted out all the grey areas, and I can assure you that our Stadium will be ready for any kind of sporting events in the next couple of weeks.

“This is to enable our sports men and women return to the facilities upon completion.”

In his response, Mr. Michael Adamu, CEO of Reform Sports West Africa and the contractor handling the project, said his company will deliver the job at the specified time.

He promised to deliver a quality job, adding that when completed, the facilities will enjoy a long life span.

Reform Sports West Africa Limited is reputed to have handled similar projects in Enugu and other parts of the country.