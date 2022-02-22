Lagos 2022 African Fencing: Egypt, Algeria South Africa in supremacy battle, Team Nigeria eye medals

Continental powerhouse Egypt are expected to face strong opposition in their quest to top the overall table as the 11th Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship beings Wednesday in Lagos.

With 50 athletes and officials, the Egyptians, who are scheduled to arrive Tuesday evening, has the highest delegation in the five-day championship holding at the Festival Hotel, Festac Town, Lagos but they are billed to face strong challenge in fellow north Africans, Algeria while South Africa also pose some threats.

Team Nigeria is not left out as the 21-man team for the hosts look set to ruffle the feathers of the leading nations following the conclusion.of their final training which lasted for about two months.

“Nigeria remarkably won two bronze medals in the individual men’s foil and women’s team Sabre at the 2018 edition also hosted in Lagos, and we are set to make several podium finishes both at individual and team events this year, ” Nigeria Fencing Federation President Adeyinka Samuel, said.

He declared that Nigeria is poised to make good use of the opportunity of hosting the championship by breeding more Fencing talents that can compete at the high level in the sport.

The championship serves as an avenue to earn points to the

Cadet and Junior World Championship slated for the United Arab Emirates in April.