Lagos 2022 African Fencing: Team Nigeria shines but Egypt dominates 

Team Nigeria turned up with an improved performance on the second day of the Cadet and Junior African Fencing Championship in Lagos as the duo of Natania Emusa and Amanda Nwakalor recorded series of wins in the preliminy round.

In the girls épée, Emusa defeated South African Mpho Mohlala and also get the better of Angolan Florida Alvaro in their contest before bowing to her compatriot, Chizora Nwokocha.

Nwakalor, on her part, defeated Safietou Djiba of Senegal as well as Doria Nenni of Benin Republic

Meanwhile Egypt maintained their reputation as the top nation in the continent as they had a near cleen sweep of medals decided so far.

In the individual women’s foil, Egyptian Jana Ehab took gold at the expense of her teammate, Malek Hamza while Lojain Khaled also from. Egypt and Malek Tantast of Algeria ended.as joint bronze medal winners.

In the Épée, Mahmoud Elsayed took gold with fellow Egyptian Ahmed Hussein won silver while Algeria’s Houssam Berkane and Eslam Osama finished joint third.

Egypt yet again, dominated the Men’s sabre as Ahmed Elsedawy and Yassin Khodir respectively took gold and silver. Their countryman, Fares Basem and Algeria’s Lofti Ibrahim got bronzes as third place finishers.

The tournament which has over 150 fencers representing twelve countries will end on Sunday.