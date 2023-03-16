Lagos 2023: It’s appalling to say Lagos is no man’s land – Rhodes-Vivour  

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Lagos state, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour, has waded into the tribalistic discourse over the status of indigenes in the state.

Rhodes-Vivour made this clarification Thursday in an interview on AriseTV.

Ahead of the polls Saturday, the populace has been divided across tribal lines with a section stating that Lagos is a no man’s land due to its cosmopolitan nature.

This situation has seen insults being traded across party and tribal lines which elicited a response from the LP candidate.

Rhodes-Vivour said it is disrespectful to call Lagos a ‘no man’s land.’

He also revealed the original indigenes who built the city from its early days which aided in its expansion.

He said: “Saying Lagos is no man’s land is appalling because the indigenous Egun, Aworis and Yorubas made it what it is, even from pro-independence day when it was just a trading post. It is some detractors trying to divide the people when even other Yorubas cannot be governors in their state.”

Regarding the ongoing feud with Abdul-azeez Adediran, the candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Rhodes-Vivour ruled out the possibility of any reconciliation.

He further berated Adediran for talking about godfatherism when he was anointed by all the major stakeholders within the PDP.

Rhodes-Vivour said: “He got the ticket because all the stakeholders insisted he is the candidate, but it is akin to polling straws, talking about godfatherism.

“He spews lies in order to undermine my candidacy. There is no such thing and that case is done since I won at the High Court and Appeal Court. There is no case at the Supreme Court.

“Regarding reconciliation, I don’t see the point due to a disregard for agreement, especially after what happened when I applied to be the deputy-governorship candidate of the PDP.” (Ripples Nigeria)

