Lagos: 24 hours after, another building collapses in Lekki

As ongoing probe is yet to unravel reasons behind the collapse of a 21-storey building on 20, Gerrard Road, Ikoyi, Lagos state Monday, another two-storey building reportedly collapsed Tuesday in Osapa London, Lekki, also in the state.

The incident is coming some 24 hours after the Monday building collapse.

The number of casualties cannot be ascertained as of the time of filing this report.

The building, which was still under construction partially caved in after the heavy downpour Monday evening.

The picture of the collapsed building was displayed on the Twitter handle of @SkyGospelNewsT1.

Efforts to reach government agencies and officials were not successful.

Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) Femi Oke-Osanyintolu did not answer his calls.

Sanwo-Olu blows hot

Meanwhile, the Lagos state government is setting up an independent panel to probe the collapsed 21-storey building.

The building, belonging to Fourscore Heights Limited, which was scheduled to be completed in 2022 collapsed Monday afternoon, trapping about 50 persons, including the developer, Mr. Olufemi Adegoke Osibona, who has now been confirmed killed in the incident.



And as a first measure, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has ordered the immediate suspension of General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki.

Oki had earlier Tuesday disclosed that the owner of the collapsed 21-storey building under construction in Ikoyi was given approval to construct only 15 floors.



“He got an approval for a 15-storey building and he exceeded his limit. I am on ground here and the materials he used are so inferior and terrible. The materials he used, the reinforcement, are so terrible. He got approval for 15 floors but built 21,” Oki said.



Probe panel

A statement from the state commissioner for information and strategy , Gbenga Omotoso, said members of the panel would be drawn from the Nigeria Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE) and other professional bodies.

The statement said: “It will independently investigate the remote and immediate causes of the incident and make recommendations on how to prevent future occurrence. The investigation is not part of the internal probe already being conducted by the government.

“Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said the government will surely find out what went wrong and punish those indicted. The Governor, as a first step, has directed that the General Manager of the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Mr. Gbolahan Oki, an architect, be suspended from work immediately. The suspension is indefinite.

“Mr. Sanwo-Olu thanks all first responders and those who have joined the rescue efforts, including construction giants Julius Berger, Chinese Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC) and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).

“A help desk is to be set up at the site for people seeking information about their relations who may have been involved in the incident. The media are hereby notified that the government will be releasing information whenever the need arises to avoid any sensational reporting of the unfortunate incident.

“The Deputy Governor, Dr Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, was today at the site to encourage rescuers and comfort relations of those trapped in the rubble. Dr. Hamzat left the site for the Lagos Island General Hospital to see the survivors.

“The government will embark on further foundation and borehole acidic level tests to ascertain the impact on the collapsed building. These tests, particularly the borehole acidic level, is important for the entire Gerrard Road and adjoining areas.

“We wish to state that there will be no cover-up in the search for the truth in this incident. If anybody is found to have been indicted, he or she will face the law.

“It is important to restate that all developers and property owners are required to adhere strictly to all Building Codes and Planning Regulations “To ensure the safety of lives and property. Those who ignore such regulations, breaking seals and defying enforcement, will surely be prosecuted.”

Update on recovery

In a related development, more equipment and personnel have been deployed in the site to save more lives.

Nine persons – all men – have been pulled out of the rubbles alive and taken to the hospital, while 20 others were brought out dead – as at 2pm.

