Lagos abattoirs unhygienic – Lawmakers

Lagos state Assembly has described the general condition of abattoirs in the as unhygienic.

The House came to that conclusion after an extensive debate on Tuesday following the mandate by the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Ajayi Obasa asking the House Committee on Agriculture to investigate the claim of the state of abattoirs across the state.

Chairman of the committee, Hon. Rasheed Makinde, representing

Ifako-Ijaiye Constituency II, expressed disappointment over the state of abattoirs, describing it as an eyesore to the state government.

Hon. Rasheed Makinde said this during an inspection tour to the state

government owned abattoirs and lairages at Oko-Oba, Agege. The

inspection was sequel to the resolution of the House as moved under

matters of urgent public importance.

According to Makinde, the condition of the abattoir at Oko-Oba and the neglect of facilities provided by the state government is worrisome and negates acceptable standard

He said “the state of Oko-Oba abattoir in Ojokoro LCDA is a far cry

from a standard abattoir and the condition is very appalling compared to some private owned abattoirs.”

In his reaction, Hon. Bisi Yusuff, representing Alimosho Constituency

I and the Chairman House Committee on Public Account (Local) said most butchers do not adhere to state laws and their association rules which include wearing of gloves, dedicated uniforms and rubber boots to prevent health hazards.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.