Lagos acquires new trains for intra city metro rail line

The Lagos State government has acquired two sets of new 10 car Talgo 330kmph trains for the commencement of the Lagos Red Line rail project.

The acquisition, the government said, is In line with the Governor Sanwo-Olu administration’s commitment to ease the difficulties Lagosians experience daily commuting from one part of the state to another and to also improve Traffic Management and Transportation.

The State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu completed the acquisition deal for the trains at a public event inside the Milwaukee facilities of Spanish train manufacturer Talgo Incorporated in the United States, on Tuesday.

The trains will be heading to Lagos for the Red Line, a 37 km track rail project started by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, It said.

The red line will have 11 stations and when completed, it will be the first operational metro system in West Africa.

Speaking at the event, Governor Sanwo-Olu, who was accompanied by the Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Dr. Frederic Oladeinde; Special Adviser to the Governor on Works, Engr. Aramide Adeyoye and Managing Director of Lagos Metropolitan Area Transport Authority (LAMATA), Engr. Abimbola Akinajo, said Lagos State Government is excited to complete the purchase of the two brand new trains.

He said they were in Milwaukee to see things for themselves in respect of the purchase of the trains, adding that they have inspected the trains, seen their configuration and are satisfied that they fit into the tracks of the Red line in Lagos.

“A train is not something you can just go on the shelf and pick up. We are very lucky to get brand new trains. We have seen our beautiful white and red trains. Coincidentally, the rail line is called the Red Line and you can see they have given us the colour. We are just going to brand it and put up our seal there,” he said.