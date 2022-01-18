Lagos administers 2.19m doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Lagos state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi said 2,195,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in the state as at January 12, 2022.

Abayomi disclosed this in his official Twitter account @ProfAkinAbayomi while giving the state’s vaccination update.

According to him, 1,026,144 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine were administered as the first dose, while 569,920 of the vaccine were administered as the second dose.

Abayomi said 335,404 Moderna vaccines were administered as the first dose, while 249,699 were administered for the second dose.

He added that 5,664 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine were given as the first dose, and 8,948 were administered as the second dose.

On the booster dose, Abayomi said that 25,145 Pfizer doses and 388 doses of Moderna vaccine had been administered.

Abayomi noted that 3.42 per cent of the targeted population had received two doses of the vaccines.

He said that 13,895,199 doses of vaccines need to be administered for the state to achieve its herd immunity target.

Abayomi noted that vaccines were safe and effective protection against COVID-19 infection, advising the public to get vaccinated.

Also, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said that the majority of people admitted to hospitals around the world were unvaccinated.

The health agency noted that protecting those most at risk helps to protect health systems and health workers, which are again under increased strain due to the Omicron variant.

WHO said everyone must do their part to protect themselves by getting vaccinated.