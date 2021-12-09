Lagos airport agog as ATQ award holds Friday

The annual Air Transport Quarterly magazine, Nigeria aviation leading publication’s award slated for Friday December 10th has thrown the Lagos airport into frenzy as preparation for the 2021 edition are nearing completion.

A visit to the venue of the award, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) annex by our correspondent revealed that decorations of the hall and the sitting arrangement have been beautifully laid out.

It was gathered that captains of industry and other critical stakeholders of air transport business have started arriving for the award ceremony from across the country for the highly coveted awards

The organiser and publisher of ATQ magazine and a seasoned aviation consultant, Prince Supo Atobatele, told our correspondent that the annual showpiece could not be held last year due to the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic that disrupted the global economy.

Atobatele said ‘’the essence of the event is basically to recognise individuals and institutions within the industry whose efforts added value to its growth and sustainability.’’

