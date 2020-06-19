Lagos airport to get 3rd domestic terminal

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) said plans were being made to construct another terminal at the domestic wing of the Murtala Mohammed Airport in Lagos to bring the number of such facilities at the wing to three.

Managing Director of FAAN Capt. Hamisu Yadudu made the disclosure to construct the new terminal along the Agege Motor Way at a forum where he cited capacity challenges as a major constraint confronting the existing terminals at the domestic wing of MMA.

He said, “The proposed terminal is to address capacity constraints of the apron and other operational areas of the two existing terminals of the Lagos airport.

“Our protocols are out that we share to the stakeholders, even now our doors are opened for communication for more input if there are any because any document you develop there is no absolute document, there is no absolute response.

“A certain component of what we do it has to be retroactive for experience or for new information coming out, so no document is absolute right now, so we have a very good one that AON and stakeholders sent us a feedback that they are happy with it and we only have about one, two corrections but as work goes on if there is any element of correction for adaption from any stakeholder all our doors are opened.”

