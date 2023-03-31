Lagos APC condemns post-election hate speeches, fake news

Lagos state chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned post-election hate speeches and fake news being promoted and sponsored on various social media platforms and media spaces in the state.

Addressing journalist in Lagos, Thursday, to review the election, comments and false allegations by opposition parties, spokesman of the party, Hon. Seye Oladejo, commended security agents for their professional conduct despite attempts made by some people to create an atmosphere of fear and violence.

He alerted the security agencies to meetings held on Twitter Space aimed at mobilising unsuspecting people for demonstrations to destabilise and destroy Lagos state.

He, however, urged the police and other security agencies to go a step further to curb the excesses of warmongers and scaremongers, who are desperate in their bid to foment trouble in the state.

He said, “We condemn the post-election hate speeches and fake news still being promoted in various media spaces.

“May I alert the security agencies by calling their attention to meetings on Twitter Space towards mobilizing unsuspecting people for demonstrations aimed at destroying Lagos State, a replica of the #EndSARS saga.”

Oladejo said it should be noted that the general elections were held throughout the nation and the law provides for those not satisfied with the conduct of the exercise to approach the court of law, as it is done in civilized climes. “Any approach contrary to this under any guise should be viewed seriously,” he warned.

While congratulating Lagosians for overwhelmingly rewarding the governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, with a resounding victory in the March 18, 2023 election, Oladejo described the outcome of the polls as a recognition of the giant strides of Governor Sanwo-led administration in all the six pillars of the THEMES Agenda and the rejection of politics of religion, ethnicity, violence and hate.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

