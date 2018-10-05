Lagos APC Primaries: Party interest uppermost, says Opeifa

Lagos West Senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Kayode Opeifa, yesterday said he opted to withdraw his candidacy in the contest because the interest of the party was uppermost to him.

The Executive Secretary for Transportation, FCT Abuja, said this in a statement entitled he released yesterday stating reasons for suddenly withdrawing his name in the primary.

The statement entitled: “Recall my statement yesterday with regards to the Purported List of Aspirants for today’s APC Primaries”, he responded to claims that he was not cleared by the screening committee because he did not meet the party’s requirements for aspirants.

Opeifa said he had provided the committee with necessary requirements which were acknowledged by the committee, stressing that for the sake of peace, he has decided to allow party supremacy to reign.

“Based on information available at the APC official website on the list of aspirants for today’s Senatorial Primaries and information gathered from reliable sources, I, Comrade Kayode Opeifa, urge my supporters to abide by the supremacy of the party.

“The issues of basis and justification will be addressed by the party after the primaries”, the former Lagos Transport Commissioner said and appealed to his supporters to remain calm.

Apart from Opeifa, Mr Bayo Osinowo, another Lagos East Senatorial aspirant, was not cleared by the APC screening committee.

