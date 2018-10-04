Lagos APC primaries: Why Ambode conceded defeat to Sanwo-Olu

After the political intrigues that characterised the choice of governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos state, Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday, accepted the outcome of the primaries which produced Mr.

Babajide Sanwo-Olu as flag bearer for the 2019 polls.

According to him, the party’s collective interest supersedes that of any individual or group, saying it was time for the state to move forward in order to consolidate on the gains of the last three and half years.

He announced this shortly after the APC electoral panel, headed by Clement Ebri made public the result of the primaries which held Tuesday.

Sanwo-Olu is the preferred candidate of APC National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who turned down the incumbent for not adhering to the implementation of the state’s master plan.

Ebri, it would be recalled, had nullified the exercise which he said was not authorised by his committee on the ground that it never complied with due process.

But in a sudden volte-face yesterday, the committee chair announced the outcome of the exercise before journalists in Lagos.

He told newsmen late on Tuesday that he would be consulting with the party’s headquarters in Abuja on what should be the next line of action.

And briefing journalists yesterday after endorsing the results, Ebri announced that Sanwo-Olu won the primary with 970,851 votes while Governor Ambode got 72,901 votes.

Ambode concedes Accepting the outcome f the contest in a state-wide broadcast, Ambode said, events of the last few days had been characterised with intense political activities which created palpable tension in the polity.

He, however said, the interest of the state superseded that of any personal ambition, and therefore urged members of the party, and indeed all Lagosians to support Sanwo-Olu candidature.

“Fellow Lagosians, the last few days have witnessed intense political activities that have gripped the attention of the nation and created palpable tension in the polity.

I strongly believe that the time has now come for the State to move forward in order that the gains of the last three and half years are not lost.

“Dear Lagosians, APC is a great party and the interests of our beloved State must always supersede that of any person or group.

It is in this regard that I wholeheartedly congratulate the winner of the Lagos State APC Primaries, Mr.

Babajide SanwoOlu, and urge all Lagosians to immediately support our party’s gubernatorial candidate in the 2019 elections and work for the success of our dear party,” Ambode said.

While assuring that he would work to ensure a smooth transition in 2019, the governor said the progress of the state was non-negotiable, assuring that he would remain forever devoted to the development of the State as he had exemplified since assumption of office.

“As governor, I will do everything possible to ensure a smooth transition in the remaining period of this administration and ultimately to the new governor, come May 2019.I therefore appeal to all our party members that we remain one family and unite behind the candidate of the party, so that we can continue to move this state forward.

“The progress of Lagos state is non-negotiable.

It is a project that I have passionately worked for in the last three and half years as your governor and one to which I will forever be devoted,” he said.

“I wish to use this opportunity to thank our National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the leadership of our great party at state and national levels, all party faithful and all Lagosians.

“I thank all Lagosians for their faith and trust in me.

I urge you not to relent in your support for our party as we prepare for the General Elections,” he added Sanwo-Olu thanks all Also in his acceptance speech, Mr.

Sanwo-Olu assured not to let down Lagosians, even as he commended the governor for his spirit of sportsmanship.

While promising an inclusive government, the party’s flag bearer said he would strive towards achieving the dream of the state’s founding fathers.

Adamawa youths protest Meanwhile, an Adamawa youth group under the auspices of Adamawa Youth Forum for Good Governance, has urged Governor Umar Mohammed Bindow Jibrilla, to as a matter of urgency, dump the governing APC for an alternative political platform to realise his second term ambition.

The youths made their position known yesterday in Yola, the state capital when they staged a protest at the Mahmud Ribadu Square.

They accused the APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomole and the party’s National Working Committee of conniving with President Muhammadu Buhari’s in-law, Dr.

Mahmud Halilu Ahmed and other Abuja-based politicians to deny the governor the party’s ticket in next year’s election.

Addressing journalists, spokesman of the group, Yusuf Chidama, urged the governor to seek another political platform to realise his second term ambition, saying they won’t allow any individual or group to toy with the future of Adamawa people.

They specifically frowned at the party’s decision to change the mode of its primaries in the state from indirect to direct, contrary to the state’s APC stakeholders, threatening not to allow any individual set the state on fire for his personal interest.

Chidama also called for fairness in the APC primaries, saying the party was formed on the tripod of justice, equity and fair play, and that anything short of this will leave them with no option than to move out of the party.

They lauded the governor’s developmental strides especially in the area of road constructions and youth empowerment, assuring him of their supports in this trying moment.

Gunshots at Delta, PDP primaries In a related development, heavily-armed suspected political thugs, yesterday invaded venue of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primaries for the Aniocha/ Oshimili Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives.

It was gathered that the primaries held at Cenotaph, along Okpanam road in Asaba, with a large capacity crowd of people, was disrupted by the hoodlums after delegates had finished casting their votes.

The exercise turned chaotic after unsuspecting thugs, allegedly hired by one of the aspirants (name withheld) invaded the venue, shooting sporadically into air despite the presence of security men and chased away the agents.

Among those jostling for the PDP sole ticket were: Goodwin Ndudi Elumelu, two time House of Representatives member, Joan Onyemaochi Mrakpor currently representing Aniocha/Oshimili Federal Consistency, Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Peter Nwonsayan.

It was gathered that problem started during the counting, as the results were swinging in favour of one of the aspirants.

A delegate, who spoke to journalists on the condition of anonymity said, “the fight was between Mrakpor and Elumelu, and the winning table was going in favour of the latter when the thugs invaded the venue with gun shooting and dispersed the people.” Some supporters of the party, as well as journalists, who took to their heels during the fracas, sustained injuries as they fell into potholes and on stones after scaling the fence for safety.

Though, the police responded immediately, but they were overpowered by the thugs, numbering over 50, and alleged to be senior cultists hired from Benin City, Edo state and Ibusa near Asaba.

But speaking to journalists, the state Commissioner of Police, Mustafa Muhammad, confirmed that six persons were arrested.

He added that “we will ensure perpetrators are brought to book, whoever involved will face the law, and the suspects will be charged to court” Chieftains of the party immediately disappeared from the scene while the party agents declined comments when journalists approached them.

Bayelsa Similarly, angry youths, yesterday disrupted the PDP primaries for the Yenagoa, Kolokuma/Opokuma Federal Constituency at the Samson Siasia Sport Complex in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state capital.

Although there was no life lost, but several people, including journalists, were injured as they fled from the sports ground for fear of stray bullets.

Eyewitness accounts said the boys, believed to be cult members, were supporters of some of the aspirants who had threatened the area since the early hours of the morning.

The hoodlums freely threw stones, bottles and all manner of dangerous weapons, making the situation more chaotic.

As at the time of filing in this report by 4.40pm, all the gates of the Sampson Siasia Sports Complex were locked while youths, mainly girls were seen standing in front of the gate.

It was, however, observed that the police personnel on ground put up a gallant fight.

Blueprint could not, however, confirm if any arrest was made.

