Lagos Assembly orders PSP operators to go back to work

The Lagos State House of Assembly has ordered the 20 local governments and 37 Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state to call on the Private Sector Partnership (PSP) operators in their areas to go back to refuse packing job with immediate effect.

This followed an Urgent Matter of Public Importance raised by Hon.

Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti-Osa Constitueny 1l ) on heaps of refuse

scattered all over the state.

Speaker Mudahsiru Obasa emphasised that the Lagos state government does not know about Visionscape.

Obasa stated that there are three arms of government including

legislative, executive and judiciary, and that the state government

ought to have consulted the House on Visionscape before they started operation.

“We insist that we don’t know anything about Visionscape because we were not consulted before they started work.

“We once wrote the Commissioner for Finance, Hon. Akinyemi Ashade not to pay Visionscape again and he would return any money he paid to them after our instruction to the coffers of the state government. We will go to that, when the time comes, but we have to do the needful now.

“We are calling on the 20 local governments and 37 LCDAs in the state to have meetings with the PSP operators to go back to work and they should start paying them and make the residents to start paying the operators. We have to avoid epidemics and be proactive,” he said.

