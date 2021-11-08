Lagos Assembly organises maiden Speaker’s Cup football tournament



Members of the Lagos Assembly have organized a football tournament to commemorate the birthday celebrations of the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa.

The Maiden Edition of Speaker’s Cup which was initially conceived by a group of youthful staffers of the Assembly, received a boost as notable lawmakers indicated support for the idea.



In his keynote address to herald the commencement of the week-long tournament on Friday, 5th 2021, on the Assembly’s football pitch Hon. Olanrewaju Moshood Oshun reaffirmed the team spirit that exists amidst lawmakers and the unalloyed support they accord him for his leadership prowess, especially in the legislative business.



Oshun, who is the House committee committee on Youths, Sports and Social Development notes that members are in one accord with the Speaker.



“It is to honour the Rt. Hon. Speaker, it is his birthday next week and we are starting it today, he has done well in terms of leadership, in terms of legislative duties, in terms of making sure the state is on the right part, and for us to show the world that we are behind him.



“ The final is going to be played on his birthday which is on the 11th of this month, next week.” Oshun reiterated.

The Right Honourable Speaker, Mudashiru Obasa in his response to the tournament organized to honour expressed his appreciation while urging all to be actively involved in the activities.



“It is a way to bring all of us together, increasing camaraderie, friendship, good relationships, and love amongst us.



“The teams are selected based on sincerity and merit and we are here to celebrate each other, this reaffirms our passion in ensuring the all-round de…